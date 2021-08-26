LIVE: Man charged in killing of Anamosa prison workers to be sentenced

Show You Care
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge is set to sentence one of the men charged in the killing of two prison workers in Anamosa.

Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing earlier this month. His sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Those charges include two counts of first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and attempt to commit murder.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed two workers during a failed prison escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte both died in the attack.

Dutcher claims the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

