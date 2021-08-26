Iowa state senator helps fund, coordinate Afghanistan rescue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa state senator is helping fund and coordinate a mission to rescue Afghans and Americans.

Republican Zach Nunn, an Air Force veteran, completed three combat tours in Afghanistan.

He says his military colleagues asked if he could help get an aircraft into Uzbekistan.

Over the weekend, he helped assemble a team of former veterans and retired intelligence and special operation officers to get the mission underway. He says the process is complicated.

“So it’s not as easy as just getting on a small jet,” Nunn said. “And flying all over small jets have shorter legs mean they need to refuel the overflight of countries. Some are friendly, but some are pretty hostile. And so you’ve got to get a diplomatic clearance to be able to fly through these areas. We’ve been working with the State Department on this, this has gone well, we’ve been working with folks on the ground, we’re providing updates on airfields that may be changing or at risk.”

Nunn is not physically in Afghanistan.

The State Department advises Americans not to travel to the country.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.