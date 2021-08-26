Hawkeye marching band ready to get back to Kinnick after a year away

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - College football sounded different last season. Kinnick Stadium was quiet. This year, the music is back.

The Hawkeye Marching Band is back after a year away in 2020.

”I cannot describe how much last year really hurt,” senior sousaphone player Reese Thornburg said. “It’s gonna be so incredible to be back in the stadium.”

The band was able to rehearse and play virtually, but they couldn’t step onto the field at Kinnick Stadium.

Hawkeye Marching Band director Eric Bush said the band still worked on playing technique as well as keeping the traditions of the band alive

“I think the thing that I learned the most is that marching band people are resilient,” Bush said.

Like the beat of the drum. time is ticking to opening kickoff against Indiana on September 4th. For the band it can’t come soon enough, the last time they played together on a football field was at the 2019 Holiday Bowl.

Everybody in the band is excited to get back to rehearsals, but they were most ecstatic thinking about running out of the tunnel at Kinnick.

“The amount of adrenaline that is pumping through your body is insane,” said senior trumpet player Zach Ring.

”It’s just exhilarating,” said senior trumpet player Grace Lincoln. “I’m getting chills just thinking about it now.”

