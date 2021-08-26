Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As another round of potential storms approaches eastern Iowa on Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds is set to tour damage from the storms earlier this week.

She is scheduled to tour damage in Oran, in Fayette County.

Tuesday’s storms also caused damage across Fayette County.

In Oelwein, the storms ripped the roof off of a motor supply shop near downtown.

Fayette County Emergency Management estimated winds ranged from 90 to 100 miles an hour in the area.

