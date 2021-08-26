Extreme drought and recent storm impact crops in Bremer County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Despite recent rain the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area is still in some level of drought. It’s particularly bad in portions of Black Hawk and Bremer County, which are in an extreme drought.

The dry conditions have made it difficult for farmers like Mark Mueller. Mueller is the Director of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and has 27 years of experience farming in Bremer County.

“In a normal year we might see one hot spell, or we might see one dry spell, or one cold spell, we’ve had all those this year,” Muller said.

Extreme drought conditions have been drying out his soybeans, but he says they’ll survive because temperatures have at least stayed out of triple digits and soybeans are pretty resilient. The late summer rain earlier this week, didn’t hurt either.

If a drought wasn’t enough for a farmer to think about, Mueller is now dealing with Tuesday’s heavy winds at his cornfield a mile west of Waverly.

”Corn fields have been either flattened or made into a tangled up mess,” he explained.

It’s been one weather obstacle after another for 2021, so losing corn that was finding a way to survive the drought, isn’t easy.

”This would have been a much better field had I not had this little weather disaster happen but it is what it is. Frankly we dodged last years’ bullet with the derecho, so it’s our turn this year in Bremer County,” Mueller said.

