Eddyville residents asked to shelter in place due to hazardous material incident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Eddyville to shelter in place following an incident involving hazardous material at a plant.

Few details have been released but the sheriff’s office said that the incident was reported at the Ajinomoto Plant, located along Highway 137, just west of the Des Moines River. Officials said the situation will impact traffic along Highway 137, Highway 63/163 and Monroe Wapello Road.

Residents are asked to shelter in place until a assessment is completed by emergency crews.

