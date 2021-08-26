Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eddyville residents asked to shelter in place due to hazardous material incident

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Eddyville to shelter in place following an incident involving hazardous material at a plant.

Few details have been released but the sheriff’s office said that the incident was reported at the Ajinomoto Plant, located along Highway 137, just west of the Des Moines River. Officials said the situation will impact traffic along Highway 137, Highway 63/163 and Monroe Wapello Road.

Residents are asked to shelter in place until a assessment is completed by emergency crews.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

North Linn bond vote details.
Absentee voting begins in North Linn bond vote
Fontana County Park storm damage.
Camper occupied by couple at Buchanan County campground hit by tree in storm
Landon Cassill, of Cedar Rapids, first hit NASCAR's top circuit 12 years ago when he was only...
Landon Cassill to make 500th NASCAR career start
Hazleton storm damage cleanup.
City crews working on cleaning up around town in Hazleton