Bishop of Iowa Conference United Methodist churches recommends Boy Scouts of America to find new locations to meet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bishop of the Iowa Conference of United Methodist churches is recommending the churches no longer host the boy scouts of America after the end of the year.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection after settling tens of thousands of cases of sexual assault, going back decades.

In an open letter, Bishop Laurie Haller cites that the Boy Scouts did not have adequate insurance and, given the settlements and allegations, that placed the churches in a position of liability.

Scouts have, for years, gathered for their weekly events and ceremonies at various churches.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.