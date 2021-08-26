Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

2021 Iowa State Fair attendance exceeds expectations despite pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic didn’t keep Iowans from going to this year’s state fair.

The Des Moines Register reports that while attendance was down nearly 6.5 percent from the all-time record set in 2019, attendance was still better than expected.

The fair’s all-time record is set at more than 1.1 million people. This year, overall attendance dipped to 1,094,480.

Organizers had to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19. That led to a loss of more than $12 million.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man
Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council...
Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban
Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment
Lightning strikes ahead of severe storms in Strawberry Point on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Photos of Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Attendance at this year's Iowa State Fair exceeded expectations from organizers, despite the...
2021 Iowa State Fair attendance exceeds expectation
Grant Wood AEA is partnering with Foundation 2 to launch a new mental health service for schools.
Grant Wood AEA and Foundation 2 launch new mental health service for schools
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
LIVE: Man charged in killing of Anamosa prison workers to be sentenced
Governor Kim Reynolds is set to tour damage from the storms earlier this week.
Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Fayette County