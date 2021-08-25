Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Trial delayed for Cedar Rapids man charged in mother’s fatal beating

George Deason, 49
George Deason, 49(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The first-degree murder trial of a Cedar Rapids man charged in the fatal beating of his mother last year has been postponed until next year.

The Gazette reports that trial for 51-year-old George Deason had been set for November, but lawyers on both sides asked for more time to prepare.

Police have said Deason attacked 71-year-old Elsie Mae Deason in her home on June 30, 2020, and believe the attack was carried out in an effort to steal $50 from her. Deason’s mother was found the next day with critical injuries, and she died about three weeks later.

Police say she had been severely beaten, likely with a battering weapon called a slapjack that police confiscated from Deason.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's District 85 announced she's running for the 2nd Congressional...
Iowa Democrat announces run for 2nd Congressional District seat

Latest News

Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council...
Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban
Lawsuit argues Iowa’s unemployment benefit cuts are illegal
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police Department launches online reporting option for simple theft, criminal mischief incidents
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man