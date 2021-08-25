Show You Care
Photos of Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms in eastern Iowa

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms moved across eastern Iowa on Tuesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and displaying ominous clouds as they passed by. We received dozens of submissions of photos of the storms’ impacts and their structure and shelf cloud formations. Check out some of the best in our gallery here.

Have some photos that you’d like to share with us? Submit them via YouNews!

