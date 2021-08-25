Mollie Tibbetts mother to donate to Xavior Harrelson reward fund

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of Mollie Tibbetts says she will donate half of the proceeds from her daughter’s memorial run toward the reward fund for a missing Montezuma boy.

Friday will mark three months since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson first disappeared.

Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts’ mother, says she knows the deep pain of missing a child. Her daughter was murdered in July 2018 while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Brandie Flathers has organized Mollie’s Memorial Run for three years. It has raised almost $18,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Flathers says the decision to donate proceeds from the memorial run to help find Xavior means a lot.

“When (Calderwood) first said that, it just kind of gave me goosebumps, and it just really shows where Mollie got her kindness and her caring for others,” Flathers said.

Mollie’s Memorial Run is scheduled for September 26.

The reward fund for information to helps locate Xavior sits at $36,000.

