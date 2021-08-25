Man killed in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:40 p.m, the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Washington Street, also known as U.S. Highway 218. Officers found a man who had been shot in the median of the highway.

The man died from his injuries.

No other information was available from police officials. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, though police said anybody with information should contact them.

