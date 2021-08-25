Man charged in July shots fired incident in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged after gunshots were fired in an east side Iowa City neighborhood in mid-July, according to law enforcement officials.

Marquel Dashaun Poole, 21, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with two counts of control of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony. He is also facing other charges from other incidents.

At around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, the Iowa City Police was sent to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Scott Boulevard. Officials said they discovered damage to vehicles and buildings, along with over 50 shell casings.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Poole is being held in the Johnson County Jail.

