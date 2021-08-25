Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lawsuit argues Iowa’s unemployment benefit cuts are illegal

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A proposed class-action lawsuit claims that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to end enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of thousands of residents violated state law and asks a court to reinstate their aid.

The lawsuit seeks to make claimants eligible for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment aid they have been denied since Iowa in June ended federal pandemic relief programs that provided an extra $300 per week and expanded eligibility criteria.

Reynolds says ending benefits encouraged people to return to work, although the impact has been unclear.

The lawsuit claims the decision violated a state law that says Iowa “shall cooperate with the United States Department of Labor to the fullest extent” in order to take advantage of federal unemployment programs.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's District 85 announced she's running for the 2nd Congressional...
Iowa Democrat announces run for 2nd Congressional District seat

Latest News

The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police Department launches online reporting option for simple theft, criminal mischief incidents
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man
Bobby Hansen, from the Better Business Bureau, joins us to talk about a scam involving jury duty.
Better Business Bureau discusses jury duty scam
President Joe Biden is tackling cybersecurity defenses for the U.S.
President Biden to take on cybersecurity