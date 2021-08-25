Law enforcement makes arrests in Tiffin attempted burglary

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were arrested and charged after an alleged attempted burglary over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:49 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of vehicles being burgled in the 100 block of Stephens Street in Tiffin. The deputy that arrived located two males, later determined to be 18 years old and from Oxford, and attempted to speak with them. The suspects ran away from the deputy, with one being caught by the deputy near the corner of Railroad Street and Ireland Avenue. The other suspect was able to get away, but was later arrested.

The suspects are both facing third-degree attempted burglary and interference with official acts. One was charged with public intoxication.

The North Liberty Police Department and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center were involved in the emergency response.

