Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Officials said 37-year-old Mark Poggenpohl has warrants for felony parole violation, burglary and eluding.

Poggenpohl is 5′9″ tall and 250 pounds, he is bald and has blue eyes.

Officials warn residents not to attempt to apprehend him, but to contact Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 319-356-6020, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, 319-358-TIPS or email icareacrimestoppers@gmail.com.

