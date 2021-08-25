Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Officials said 37-year-old Mark Poggenpohl has warrants for felony parole violation, burglary and eluding.

Poggenpohl is 5′9″ tall and 250 pounds, he is bald and has blue eyes.

Officials warn residents not to attempt to apprehend him, but to contact Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 319-356-6020, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, 319-358-TIPS or email icareacrimestoppers@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's District 85 announced she's running for the 2nd Congressional...
Iowa Democrat announces run for 2nd Congressional District seat

Latest News

The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police Department launches online reporting option for simple theft, criminal mischief incidents
Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment
Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary drinking water advisory for southwest quadrant
We're talking about ways to help teens build better habits.
How to help teens build better habits as the school year begins