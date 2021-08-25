Jack Campbell, already making a difference off the field, hopes to make waves as Hawkeye linebacker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack Campbell was a 3 sport star at Cedar Falls playing on state championship basketball teams. Now he’s hoping to make an impact as a linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Campbell, described as humble by those who know him, also spends his time making a difference in the community.
