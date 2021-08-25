Show You Care
Iowans still dealing with power outages after Tuesday’s storm

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people across the state of Iowa are without power after Tuesday’s severe weather, and others have lost power in the morning hours Wednesday as storms continue to move through the area.

As of 6:45 a.m. MidAmerican is reporting more than 2,600 customers without power, with the majority of those being in Waterloo (2,368).

Alliant Energy is reporting more than 1,300 customers without power.

And various REC’s show 29 customers with no power.

