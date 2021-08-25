Iowa Events Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Events Center in Des Moines will require proof of vaccination for several concerts in the near future.

This applies to next month’s Michael Bublé concert.

Ticket holders must be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

They say this is not the same as a vaccine passport.

The same requirement will also apply for the James Taylor concert in December.

Children under the age of 12, who cannot be vaccinated, will also need to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law back in May banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

That’s also known as a vaccine passport, but event center staff says their new requirement is legal.

“It’s not a vaccine passport,” Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center, said. “Again, if you’ve had your vaccine, and you show proof of vaccination, you gain entrance. And if you don’t for whatever reason want to get the vaccine or haven’t gotten it, all you have to do is take a COVID test and show that it’s negative within 72 hours, so either or.”

The Iowa Events Center says this is an opportunity to make live events safer for both performers and the audience.

