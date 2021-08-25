Iowa Dems call on Gov. Reynolds to change federal COVID-19 funding use

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats are calling on Governor Reynolds to change how she will use federal COVID funding in schools this year.

All 18 Democratic members of the State Senate signed a letter with their demands.

In April, Reynolds announced she would use $95 million to help reopen schools and increase COVID-19 testing in schools.

Democrats want the funding to go towards vaccinations in schools, more testing, and upgraded air filtration systems.

Democrats cite the Iowa Department of Public Health and rising COVID-19 cases for the reason behind their recommendations.

The letter also urges Reynolds to resume daily reports of Iowa COVID-19 data, and to end the statewide ban on mask mandates.

Governor Reynolds has not responded to the letter.

