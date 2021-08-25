Heavy rain south this morning, another humid afternoon likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some showers and storms moving our general direction this morning that may yet favor locations primarily south of I-80. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding is possible in the strongest storms. Farther north, it appears like it’ll be a fairly quiet day overall. Highs will once again be impacted by clouds, similar to this past Monday. Plan on afternoon temperatures mainly in the mid-upper 80s. Tonight into tomorrow, another warm front arrives, which should generate another decent-sized storm complex. Like the last few, severe weather cannot be ruled out and we’ll keep an eye on things as the week progresses. This general pattern continues into Friday morning. A cold front may generate some storms again by Sunday, leading to a much quieter and less humid pattern next week.

