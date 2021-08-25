Show You Care
Gustafson back on Washington Mystics roster

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as she leaves the...
FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as she leaves the court during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State, in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Gustafson was named The Associated Press Player of the Year, Thursday, April 4, 2019.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former University of Iowa women’s basketball player will likely have a roster spot on a WNBA team for the rest of that league’s season.

Megan Gustafson, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Hawkeyes, was signed by the Washington Mystics for the rest of the season, according to the team. She signed three individual seven-day contracts in the past with the team, appearing in six total games.

“All I can say is grateful. I’m so grateful to this organization for believing in me!!” Gustafson wrote in a post to her Twitter account.

Gustafson graduated from Iowa in 2019 after an outstanding senior season earning her Big Ten and Associated Press player of the year honors. She was drafted 17th overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Her jersey #10 was also retired by the Hawkeyes in 2019.

The Mystics have nine more regular-season games left in 2021. A game at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, against the Chicago Sky will be televised on KCRG-TV9.

