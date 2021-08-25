Gustafson back on Washington Mystics roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former University of Iowa women’s basketball player will likely have a roster spot on a WNBA team for the rest of that league’s season.

Megan Gustafson, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Hawkeyes, was signed by the Washington Mystics for the rest of the season, according to the team. She signed three individual seven-day contracts in the past with the team, appearing in six total games.

“All I can say is grateful. I’m so grateful to this organization for believing in me!!” Gustafson wrote in a post to her Twitter account.

P.S. this means Pancake Gustafson is also signed for ROS 🥰 https://t.co/J5tygxMzcx — Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) August 25, 2021

Gustafson graduated from Iowa in 2019 after an outstanding senior season earning her Big Ten and Associated Press player of the year honors. She was drafted 17th overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Her jersey #10 was also retired by the Hawkeyes in 2019.

The Mystics have nine more regular-season games left in 2021. A game at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, against the Chicago Sky will be televised on KCRG-TV9.

