Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs mom on Wednesday filed a lawsuit fighting the state’s ban on mask mandates.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Director of Education Ann Lebo, and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia were named in the lawsuit filed by Fran Parr in Polk County district court.

A Council Bluffs’ mom has filed a lawsuit against @KimReynoldsIA & the state’s public health and education directors calling for a reversal of Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/gMM6nrgE3P — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 25, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning mask mandates in May. But Parr and other Iowa parents have been calling attention to the state’s ban on mask mandates, particularly after a school district delayed the start of classes because of an outbreak.

AHSTW Community Schools in southwestern Iowa said Monday it is delaying the start of school because of a COVID-19 outbreak amid the staff.

Nearly every state with a law banning mask mandates is now facing legal challenges. The latest lawsuit was filed Tuesday in South Carolina by the American Civil Liberties Union. On Wednesday, several Florida school districts moved forward with mask requirements anyway.

