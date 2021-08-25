Dubuque Police Department launches online reporting option for simple theft, criminal mischief incidents

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department announced on Wednesday the launch of an online reporting option for simple misdemeanor property crimes.

Residents will be able to report theft and criminal mischief incidents from within city limits that total a loss of less than $300 and have no known suspects at www.cityofdubuque.org/police.

Residents still have the option to meet with an officer if necessary, but officials said this new option will be the preferred method of reporting these crimes.

