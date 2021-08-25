Show You Care
CRST trucker honored for driving 4 million safe miles

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver from CRST in Cedar Rapids was honored on Tuesday for driving 4 million safe miles.

Charles Watkins loves trucking and has worked at CRST for 35 years. He said he makes sure he’s always alert and safe on the road.

To honor this milestone, the company surprised him with a brand new truck, including a special wrap marking his achievement.

Watkins said his goal now is to hit 5 million safe miles.

“Oh I’ll get my 5 [million], if my health keeps up I’ll get my 5,” Watkins said.

CRST told us this milestone makes Watkins, “part of the elite .00028% of all drivers to achieve this mark.”

