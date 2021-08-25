Collaborative effort to end gun violence in Cedar Rapids makes progress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Those involved in a collaborative effort to end gun violence in Cedar Rapids say it’s already showing a positive impact.

Members of ReSET CR along with Police Chief Wayne Jerman presented in front of the city council Tuesday night. They shared how they’ve been using a method called group violence intervention, or GVI to address gun violence. That’s where they first identify people who are involved in gun violence or are at risk of being a victim.

The group then seeks those people out and meets with them to provide support and share messaging letting them know they want them safe, alive and out of prison.

This effort is in partnership with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. So far ReSET CR has attempted to share that message with 42 people, 33 of those attempts were successful.

City Council member Dale Todd said one of those attempts was with someone identified as a main player when it comes to gun violence in Cedar Rapids.

“You were successful there to a degree. Just being able to get that person to get out of it for a period of time you know took a lot of stress off the community, more so than I think now you guys understand, but more so than people will ever know,” Todd explained.

ReSET CR believes fewer than 100 people in the city are involved in gun violence. They will compile data for the next six months to see the impact of their efforts over a full year, so far the group believes the model is working.

Outside of the successful conversations they’ve had, the group is pointing to data such as shots fired being down 22% so far this year compared to the same time frame last year.

