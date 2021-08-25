Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Collaborative effort to end gun violence in Cedar Rapids makes progress

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Those involved in a collaborative effort to end gun violence in Cedar Rapids say it’s already showing a positive impact.

Members of ReSET CR along with Police Chief Wayne Jerman presented in front of the city council Tuesday night. They shared how they’ve been using a method called group violence intervention, or GVI to address gun violence. That’s where they first identify people who are involved in gun violence or are at risk of being a victim.

The group then seeks those people out and meets with them to provide support and share messaging letting them know they want them safe, alive and out of prison.

This effort is in partnership with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. So far ReSET CR has attempted to share that message with 42 people, 33 of those attempts were successful.

City Council member Dale Todd said one of those attempts was with someone identified as a main player when it comes to gun violence in Cedar Rapids.

“You were successful there to a degree. Just being able to get that person to get out of it for a period of time you know took a lot of stress off the community, more so than I think now you guys understand, but more so than people will ever know,” Todd explained.

ReSET CR believes fewer than 100 people in the city are involved in gun violence. They will compile data for the next six months to see the impact of their efforts over a full year, so far the group believes the model is working.

Outside of the successful conversations they’ve had, the group is pointing to data such as shots fired being down 22% so far this year compared to the same time frame last year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

A tree lays on top of a trailer in Fontana County Park near Hazleton on Wednesday, August 25,...
Man describes riding Buchanan County storm out in camper, which was struck by tree
School children in masks.
Mother from Council Bluffs sues state, Gov. Reynolds over mask mandate ban
Hazleton storm damage.
Cleanup continues at Fontana County Park after storm damage
Becky Lutgen-Gardner
What businesses may do to adjust as delta spreads
COVID-19 hospital workers.
CDC issues new forecast for COVID-19 deaths