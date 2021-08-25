Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary drinking water advisory for southwest quadrant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is lifting the precautionary water advisory for all customers in the southwest quadrant that had previously been affected. Residents of the area will no longer need to boil water before cooking or consuming.

The city said residents and businesses in the affected area should flush internal plumbing.

That includes running cold water through faucets and tubs for up to five minutes.

The city said the advisory has been lifted for the following areas:

Anyone experiencing difficulties due to this advisory should contact Utilities Water Division at 319-286-590.

For more information, go to the city’s website.

