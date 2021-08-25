Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary drinking water advisory for southwest quadrant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is lifting the precautionary water advisory for all customers in the southwest quadrant that had previously been affected. Residents of the area will no longer need to boil water before cooking or consuming.
The city said residents and businesses in the affected area should flush internal plumbing.
That includes running cold water through faucets and tubs for up to five minutes.
The city said the advisory has been lifted for the following areas:
- 2222 29th Street SW
- 2810 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2704 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2820 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2712 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2827 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2713 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2920 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2721 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2921 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2801 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2929 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2802 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2930 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2805 Wilson Avenue SW
Anyone experiencing difficulties due to this advisory should contact Utilities Water Division at 319-286-590.
For more information, go to the city’s website.
