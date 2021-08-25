Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Just three days into the school year area Districts are starting to see positive cases of COVID-19. With the school year just beginning, some districts have not yet posted their numbers. We checked with Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque and Waterloo schools Wednesday.

The Iowa City Community School District had 31 positive cases as of 3 p.m. They update their dashboard each day. We asked the District if their positive cases happened prior to the school year beginning or if they have happened since students returned to classes, they told us it’s a mix.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District said they would begin posting to their COVID-19 dashboard for this school year on Friday at 10 a.m. They will then update those numbers weekly.

Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health said in news conference on Tuesday the county health department plans to keep schools informed about positive cases.

”When we find out that there is a student or a staff member at the school, we will contact the school to let them know that there is a positive staff member, a positive student with COVID-19. And then we have provided letters that the schools can send out then to parents in the classrooms, or parents with an activity within the schools,” she explained.

Meador said providing contact tracing information will allow parents to make an informed decision if they they’ve learned their child has been exposed. If a student does not show symptoms, Cedar Rapids schools do not require them to quarantine after an exposure.

Dubuque Community Schools made their COVID-19 dashboard live late this afternoon, their cases can be checked here.

Waterloo Schools did not say when or if they will be posting a COVID-19 dashboard this school year but their safety protocols can be viewed here.

