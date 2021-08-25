Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree in home Independence from August 23rd storm.
Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired, threat of severe weather diminished
Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
SW Iowa school district delays starts of school due to COVID outbreak among staff members
Rep. Christina Bohannan in Iowa's District 85 announced she's running for the 2nd Congressional...
Iowa Democrat announces run for 2nd Congressional District seat

Latest News

Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tourists find smoke closures at Lake Tahoe area
We're talking about ways to help teens build better habits.
How to help teens build better habits as the school year begins
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane crashing into car on California freeway