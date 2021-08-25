Another storm chance late tonight & into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect highs in the 80s this afternoon, with a few 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening.

Another warm front will bring another storm chance late tonight and through the day tomorrow. Strong to severe storms will be possible, continue to stay up to date with the forecast on the First Alert Weather App. Storm chances could continue into Friday before we see a brief break heading into the beginning of the weekend. Highs generally stay into the mid to upper 80s before we see some relief into next week.

