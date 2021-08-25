Show You Care
Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment

(Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside an Ames apartment last week.

Police say in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Maria Hanian, of Des Moines, was found Thursday evening by officers sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of a person there.

Police have not said how she died, but ruled her death a homicide.

Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Oscar Chavez with first-degree murder in Hanian’s death.

Chavez was arrested late Thursday night near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation in Sac County.

