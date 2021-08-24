Wyatt Schultz, one of wrestling’s biggest supporters in the state, dies at 68

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wyatt Schultz, owner of wrestling publication “The Predicament” and one of the sport’s biggest proponents in a state that embraces it wholeheartedly, died after a battle with COVID-19 at age 68.

If you are a wrestler or wrestling fan in the state, there’s a good chance that you knew Wyatt.

“He would get done with one tournament late at night, or a dual meet way late at night, and he’s out there the next morning for another one miles and miles away, first whistle of the day.” Mark Ironside, two-time NCAA wrestling champion for the University of Iowa, said. “He would just never complain about it. He was just so excited to be there.”

Wrestling was Wyatt’s passion and he covered it all: from youth tournaments to high school, to all levels of college. Schultz was the owner of “The Predicament,” a very popular wrestling publication that dates back to 1970.

“‘The Predicament’ magazine is the high school wrestling magazine that there is,” Ironside said. “His rankings were pretty close to spot on as well, too. He did his research.”

Wyatt was also on many local radio shows, podcasts, and a regular for us covering wrestling on KCRG 9.2′s “On Iowa Live.”

“Every time we would see him on ‘On Iowa Live’ he was just so happy to be there, so happy to report on wrestling,” Ironside said. “He just wanted to talk about a good wrestling match and he appreciated good wrestling.”

Schultz was inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020. Off the matt, you will never meet a nicer guy.

“Wyatt Schultz was one of those guys that he loved everybody and everybody loved him. There’s no other way to put it,” Ironside said. “He had no enemies.”

I really enjoyed my friendship with Wyatt. We both shared a love of bacon and anytime we were making bacon we had to send each other a picture. It got to be pretty funny. Wyatt, an early riser, would often send his bacon pics at 6:00 a.m. I hope you find lots of bacon in heaven Wyatt, and we all miss you dearly.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.