West Dubuque High School resumes traditions as school year begins

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of students across Eastern Iowa returned to the classroom on Monday. Students at Western Dubuque High School were welcomed back with a school assembly.

“‘It’s nice, just getting everyone back in the same room, see each other’s faces again,” said Senior, Tucket Nauman.

Principal Jake Feldmann greeted students and told them his theme for the year. Feldmann says after the last year everyone can use a little kindness.

“if the undercurrent of everything that you have to do is kindness, it’s always going to go better,” said Breanna Lukes, an English teacher at West Dubuque.

Like many traditions, a special performance from the teachers of West Dubuque was not able to take place last year.

A band of teachers performed “Be Kind” and were singing and dancing in the auditorium.

“I think the more they see us stepping outside of our comfort zones and doing something that can be seen as really scary, the more you know, they can kind of lean on that when we ask them to do something scary,” said Lukes.

A remembered tradition by upperclassmen and a shock for younger students.

“I was really surprised. I just didn’t, like expect this,” said Brenna Penner, a freshman at West Dubuque.

