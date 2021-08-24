Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

West Dubuque High School resumes traditions as school year begins

West Dubuque High School host school assembly
West Dubuque High School host school assembly(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of students across Eastern Iowa returned to the classroom on Monday. Students at Western Dubuque High School were welcomed back with a school assembly.

“‘It’s nice, just getting everyone back in the same room, see each other’s faces again,” said Senior, Tucket Nauman.

Principal Jake Feldmann greeted students and told them his theme for the year. Feldmann says after the last year everyone can use a little kindness.

“if the undercurrent of everything that you have to do is kindness, it’s always going to go better,” said Breanna Lukes, an English teacher at West Dubuque.

Like many traditions, a special performance from the teachers of West Dubuque was not able to take place last year.

A band of teachers performed “Be Kind” and were singing and dancing in the auditorium.

“I think the more they see us stepping outside of our comfort zones and doing something that can be seen as really scary, the more you know, they can kind of lean on that when we ask them to do something scary,” said Lukes.

A remembered tradition by upperclassmen and a shock for younger students.

“I was really surprised. I just didn’t, like expect this,” said Brenna Penner, a freshman at West Dubuque.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
Teen dies after accident between car and train
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Hundreds of volunteers in Decorah gather to participate in a coordinated search effort for...
Numerous agencies, hundreds of volunteers searched for missing Decorah boy
People living along a portion of Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids are asked to boil their water.
Cedar Rapids issues water advisory and closes portion of Wilson Ave. SW due to water main break

Latest News

A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers
Monday night, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Team with the Cedar Rapids Community School...
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers
Student in a classroom.
Navigating the balance between virus safety and quality of education
Search party for Brandon Quam.
Decorah boy with special needs found alive after going missing, search