Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, damaging winds main threat

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the counties shaded in pink, until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With plenty of heat and humidity present, forecasters say that showers and storms could be severe through Tuesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois, until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Cedar, Chickasaw, Clayton, Clinton, Crawford (Wisc.), Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Grant (Wisc.), Grundy, Hardin, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Scott, and Tama Counties.

A cluster of thunderstorms is moving through northeastern Iowa, generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20, in the mid to late afternoon hours. This has the potential for producing hail of up to golf ball-size or winds of 70 mph. Additional storms are developing in central Iowa, which also have the potential to move through areas between Interstate 80 and Highway 20 and become severe with similar threats.

“On days like today, where the viewing area is on the edge of the really hot and muggy air mass, you can get some fairly intense thunderstorms,” KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “Today is one of those days, so it’s important to stay weather aware for the remainder of your Tuesday.”

Very heavy rainfall is a possibility with storms that move through today, as well, Winters said.

Additional storms through the end of the work week, though the overall threat for severe weather seems less than on Tuesday.

