Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him.

The motions ask for the dismissal of the two charges and to suppress evidence in the case, including all statements Duggar made to investigators, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The documents, filed Friday, allege prosecutors failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence and that the two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the time of the Duggar investigation weren’t properly appointed.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was indicted in April on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

“19 Kids and Counting” was canceled following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
Teen dies after accident between car and train
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Hundreds of volunteers in Decorah gather to participate in a coordinated search effort for...
Numerous agencies, hundreds of volunteers searched for missing Decorah boy
People living along a portion of Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids are asked to boil their water.
Cedar Rapids issues water advisory and closes portion of Wilson Ave. SW due to water main break

Latest News

At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Search underway for survivors of deadly Tenn. flooding
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head