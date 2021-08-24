Show You Care
Iowa State students concerned over ignored COVID-19 guidance

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI)) - Students say they’re concerned about people ignoring COVID-19 guidelines at Iowa State University.

The University began its fall semester on Monday.

The CDC recommends all Iowans wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. But students say their classmates aren’t following guidelines.

The Iowa Board of Regents says they want to give students a “traditional educational experience” this year.

ISU is encouraging students to wear a mask, but the University is not requiring them.

Health officials say mask wearing can slow the spread of the virus. But some students say they’ve only seen a handful of their classmates mask up inside.

Story County Board of Health Chair Dr. John Paschen said he is also wary of COVID-19 increases as students return to campus.

“We’re all very worried about it,” Paschen said. “The influx of Iowa State University students almost doubles our population in the town of Ames. In the past, it’s usually been a forebearer of any increase in our COVID cases in the county.”

Paschen said it will take two or three weeks to see how students’ return to campus impacts COVID-19 transmission in Story County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

