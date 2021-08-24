Iowa Democrat announces run for 2nd Congressional District seat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Representative from Iowa’s legislature announced she’s running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Rep. Christina Bohannan is currently serving in the Iowa legislature for District 85, which covers part of Iowa City. She works as a law professor at the University of Iowa.

Bohannan says she will fight every day for Iowa families if she’s elected to the office.

“I’m running for Congress because there’s so much at stake -- and our kids, our families, and our small businesses are worth fighting for,” said Bohannan. “We need less bickering in Washington, and more working together -- for a government that works for the people.”

Currently the seat is held by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. She says she’s welcomes Bohannan to next year’s contest.

“However, our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state and nation are vastly different – and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches,” said Miller-Meeks.

