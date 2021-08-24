Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hot today with storm potential later this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on hot weather conditions today across all of eastern Iowa. Highs will generally be in the 90-95 range with the heat index around 100 for several hours this afternoon. To our north, large thunderstorms are occurring this morning and it’s possible these could turn south into our area later this afternoon into tonight. These will need to be watched for severe potential as well. Looking ahead to tomorrow, a similar setup exists with a chance of storms around, this time mainly early in the day. Later in the week, a few more bouts of storms will be possible as the front hangs around the area. Highs will generally range from the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he...
Missing Decorah student found alive
Teen dies after accident between car and train
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Hundreds of volunteers in Decorah gather to participate in a coordinated search effort for...
Numerous agencies, hundreds of volunteers searched for missing Decorah boy
People living along a portion of Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids are asked to boil their water.
Cedar Rapids issues water advisory and closes portion of Wilson Ave. SW due to water main break

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Storm Chances Continue This Week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
With rain now to the east, expect a hot and humid afternoon