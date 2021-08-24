Hot today with storm potential later this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on hot weather conditions today across all of eastern Iowa. Highs will generally be in the 90-95 range with the heat index around 100 for several hours this afternoon. To our north, large thunderstorms are occurring this morning and it’s possible these could turn south into our area later this afternoon into tonight. These will need to be watched for severe potential as well. Looking ahead to tomorrow, a similar setup exists with a chance of storms around, this time mainly early in the day. Later in the week, a few more bouts of storms will be possible as the front hangs around the area. Highs will generally range from the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.