Hot & humid, storms possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are monitoring a complex of storms that could clip our northern counties over the next few hours. A few of these may be on the strong side with the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain.

Another hot and humid afternoon is expected, where highs will reach the low 90s. Heat index values could be around or above 100 for several hours this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated if you’re outside.

Scattered storms may be possible later on tonight that could linger into the early morning hours tomorrow. Some may be on the stronger side, with damaging winds being the main threat at this point.

Tomorrow will be a very similar story today, but temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler. Otherwise, storms will be possible through the end of the week as a front hangs around the area. Highs stay in the upper 80s, low 90s.

