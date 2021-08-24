Heat and humidity bring storm chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Late August heat and humidity remain in place. Highs are expected to stay near 90 through the upcoming weekend. Storm chances remain as well with the unstable air we have in place. Strong to severe storms are possible as storms move through tonight. With fronts in the area through later this week, additional storm chances remain. Relief looks to arrive early next week with lower temperatures and mugginess. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.