Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A thunderstorm with winds topping at least 70 miles per hour swept across eastern Iowa Tuesday causing buildings to collapse.

The Fayette County Emergency Management confirmed buildings had collapsed in both Oelwein and Sumner areas with reports of people trapped inside.

An auto mechanic TV9 spoke to in Tripoli described heavy damage in town, saying “You can’t hardly drive down any streets in Tripoli right now.”

Storm spotters also reported downed trees and powerlines along Highway 150 from Hazelton to Independence and homes damaged in Fairbanks.

About 10,000 electric customers across Iowa are without power because of the line of storms.

People are asked to stay out of storm damaged areas to let first responders reach storm victims quickly.

School buses in Oelwein dropping off students had to pull off to take shelter during the storm but later reported all buildings and busses were ok.

KCRG-TV9 has crews safely making their way to the area and will have updates as they become available.

