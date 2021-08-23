Show You Care: Non-profit refurbishes rundown properties in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Hunter’s new home is picture-perfect, but pictures from 2020 show a much different home than the one she’s living in today.

The Hope Community Development Association, a nonprofit, is the reason why Hunter’s home is looking picture-perfect. The nonprofit renovates older properties, then sells them to typically low-income families. One of the group’s newer projects includes a home at 1504 Sixth Avenue SE, which includes an unkempt property on Sixth Avenue SE near 15th Street.

Ron Ziegler, who is the executive director for the Hope Community Development Association, said some homes need more work than others. He said he remembers one home with a leaky roof.

“The assessor met me there on a rainy day and we walked in and it was just pouring in the kitchen,” Ziegler said. “We had to gut about a third of that house and start over with it. You would had to have an umbrella in the kitchen.”

Other than rebuilding homes, the nonprofit also gives transitional housing to men who previously went to prison or on parole. It also offers career skill training in landscaping, wood crafting and construction.

