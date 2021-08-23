Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Show You Care: Non-profit refurbishes rundown properties in Cedar Rapids

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Hunter’s new home is picture-perfect, but pictures from 2020 show a much different home than the one she’s living in today.

The Hope Community Development Association, a nonprofit, is the reason why Hunter’s home is looking picture-perfect. The nonprofit renovates older properties, then sells them to typically low-income families. One of the group’s newer projects includes a home at 1504 Sixth Avenue SE, which includes an unkempt property on Sixth Avenue SE near 15th Street.

Ron Ziegler, who is the executive director for the Hope Community Development Association, said some homes need more work than others. He said he remembers one home with a leaky roof.

“The assessor met me there on a rainy day and we walked in and it was just pouring in the kitchen,” Ziegler said. “We had to gut about a third of that house and start over with it. You would had to have an umbrella in the kitchen.”

Other than rebuilding homes, the nonprofit also gives transitional housing to men who previously went to prison or on parole. It also offers career skill training in landscaping, wood crafting and construction.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year

Latest News

Kennedy returns more than 30 seniors from last year's group, but will look to fill some big...
Kennedy looks to fill key roles on offense
Fairgoers enjoy the last day of the Iowa State Fair.
Enjoying last day of Iowa State Fair
Non-profit refurbishes rundown properties in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: Non-profit refurbishes rundown properties in Cedar Rapids
Jule fare collection resumes
Jule Fare collection resumes