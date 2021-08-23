Rise in gun sales results in low supply of ammunition

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - “There’s a big spike in overall gun sales for the last two years,” says Dave Bloom, owner of JLM Shooting Supply in Urbandale.

The FBI reports the number of firearm background checks they conduct are continuing to climb.

From 2019 to 2020, background checks increased by nearly 40 percent, from 28 million to 39 million.

In Iowa, gun shop owners say demand from the public is growing.

“Are we higher than we typically are in June, July and August? Yes,” says Bloom.

Iowa’s neighbor to the east set the record for the highest amount of gun sales for the first half of 2021. Illinois has conducted more than 6 million background checks for firearms this year, compared to the 174,518 here in Iowa.

A change in Iowa gun laws was anticipated to pave the way for many first time gun owners. Under the new law, Iowans are allowed to buy and carry guns without training or a permit.

“Most of the people have a card. Now did it provide some more sales? Sure 100 percent. A lot more? Not a lot more,” shared Bloom.

But this hike in sales causes a problem for ammunition manufacturers. They’ve been unable to keep up with the growing demand of firearms.

Bloom anticipates all types of ammo will be short stocked for quite awhile, especially ammunition for hunting and shooting sports.

“It’s going to be hard to get ammo on a consistent basis for another year in my opinion. It’s because the back log is so far, their just never going to be able to keep up,” Bloom said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.