One seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in Fayette County

Fayette County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that a man was hurt in a crash in rural Fayette County on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:37 p.m. on Sunday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it was sent to a report of a vehicle in a ditch along Echo Valley Road near its intersection with Hornet Road. Deputies found a vehicle on its side with a man trapped inside. They believe the vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan, left the road as it was traveling westbound.

The driver was taken to Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union for injuries that officials described as serious.

The West Union Fire Department and Clermont Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

