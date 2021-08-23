Numerous agencies, hundreds of volunteers search for missing Decorah boy

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A large number of volunteers, along with various law enforcement agencies and other officials, are searching for a boy with special needs who went missing in Decorah on Monday morning.

Decorah Police said that a boy named Brandon Quam left Decorah High School unaccompanied between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. He has special needs and is not necessarily responsive to verbal interaction, according to officials. According to pictures provided by police, he was wearing a plaid shirt over a blue shirt with red and white stripes, dark gray-blue pants, red shoes, and a black backpack. He may be carrying a blue reusable grocery bag.

It was unclear if he was headed in a particular direction from the school, but was reportedly seen at the Sugar Bowl ice cream shop, located on Water Street in the downtown area of Decorah, on Monday. He may tend to seek out vehicles, yards, or other areas that provide a quiet place to rest, according to officials.

Anybody with tips or information about Quam’s whereabouts should call a special tipline at (563) 277-5124. In an emergency, call 911.

Brandon Quam, a boy with special needs who went missing after leaving Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Courtesy: Decorah Police Department)

Decorah Police have coordinated the team-based search effort, which involves pairing groups of volunteers with trained law enforcement, emergency management, EMS, or fire department officials. People who are interested in participating should register at the Decorah Fire Department, located at 400 Claiborne Drive, before joining a search team.

Participants are on foot, horseback, all-terrain vehicle, and using drones to conduct the search. Officials said the effort will continue until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening and resume on Tuesday morning, if needed.

This is the scene right now outside the Decorah Fire Department as volunteers gather to search for Brandon Quam, who was last seen this morning walking away from Decorah High School this morning. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/2WiyFME0WU — Fernando Garcia-Franceschini (@FernandoGFTV) August 23, 2021

The Winneshiek County Emergency Management Agency, Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Task Force One, Winneshiek County 911 Communications Center, public information officers from the county, the county’s public health department, and other regional volunteers and emergency managers are involved in the search effort. In addition, fire departments from Decorah, Calmar, Ossian, Calmar, Castalia, Frankville, Ridgeway, and Fort Atkinson are helping to locate Quam.

Police are also asking the public to keep an eye out for Quam around the area on their own time.

Brandon Quam, pictured at Decorah High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. Officials said he left the school in the morning hours and is missing. (Courtesy: Decorah Police Department)

