North Liberty man facing charges for Iowa City shots fired incident in April

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have identified a man they say fired shots following a fight on April 4.

Officers say 23-year-old Dupree Savon Thompson of North Liberty is accused of firing shots in the 100-block of Clinton Street after a large fight broke out in an alley in the area just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Iowa City police say Thompson is currently being held in the Black Hawk County jail on unrelated charges. According to the Black Hawk County Jail website, Thompson is being held there on charges of Interference with Official Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 5th Degree Criminal Mischief.

In Johnson County, Thompson faces charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying Weapons, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

According to Iowa Courts Online, Thompson has previously been convicted in Linn County of harassment and possession of a controlled substance. He is also currently awaiting trial for charges of Forgery, Theft, and Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card in Johnson County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.