TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

NEW: All state employees – including those at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities – are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.



Full compliance is required by October 18th. pic.twitter.com/zgn7zFO5HO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.