Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run to assist in raising money for Xavior Harrelson

Mollie Tibbetts.
Mollie Tibbetts.
By KCCI Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - An annual event honoring the life of Mollie Tibbetts will help in another high-profile search in Poweshiek County.

The fourth annual Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run will kick off from the BGM School parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26.

The 5-mile race collects donations in Tibbetts’ memory. This year, half of the funds will go to the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Hospital.

The other half will go toward helping to find 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

Xavior vanished from his Montezuma home in May.

The money raised during the race will be donated to the Find Xavior Harrelson Fund which has already raised $36,000.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID