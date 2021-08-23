Man charged, accused of fatally shooting Sioux City roommate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of his roommate.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 52-year-old Robert Buel was arrested following the shooting death of 41-year-old Jason Lafferty on Sunday. Police say the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a home along 21st Street. Arriving officers found Lafferty fatally wounded and say Buel was also at the home.

Police say an investigation showed that Buel and Lafferty had been arguing when Lafferty went to the home’s garage and Buel followed him armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Police say Buel pointed the shotgun at Lafferty before putting it down and shooting Lafferty with the handgun.

