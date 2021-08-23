Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local churches host derecho commemoration to highlight positive outcomes

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two local churches hosted an event on Sunday to commemorate last year’s derecho, and shine a positive light on something that has negatively impacted so many.

Members of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church and Gloria Dei church are still repairing homes, and cleaning up debris one year after the derecho. While some still have a long road ahead, church leaders said they wanted Sunday’s event to focus on the good things that came as a result.

Pastor Jayne Thompson with Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church says she wanted people to celebrate making it through hardship rather than dwell on the actual experience itself.

”Sharing stories, whether they’re stories of hardship or triumph, or somewhere in between, we know people are still struggling and we wanted to have a little time for them to relax, have some fun, have good food, and just be together,” said Pastor Thompson.

That’s why she and Pastor Trish Decker with Gloria Dei church came together to help make the event happen.

”The focus is on remembering and celebrating what our community has been able to do together through the hardest times,” said Pastor Decker.

They say they wanted people like Carmen Baker and Bob Chittick to tell their stories. Being residents of Edgewood Forrest Mobile home park and having been hit hard by the derecho, Baker and Chittick have been able to move past the impact of the derecho because of the helping hands from both churches.

“If it wasn’t for volunteers doing this and that, I’d still be cleaning up tree debris, I’d still be doing this and doing that,” said Chittick.

Even their son, Cherslin Chittick said he wanted to come to today’s event to talk about the positive experience.

“It’s actually really awesome, I’m surprised that people are that nice,” he said.

Volunteers with both churches were able to help the family and others in the mobile home park clean up debris and repair damages to their homes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle lays in a roadway in Fairfax after a collision with a Jeep on Saturday, August 21,...
Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax
Happened on 8/21/2021
Accident stalls traffic on I-80
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
National credit card outage impacts eastern Iowa
Per CDC guidelines, Dubuque school district is requiring masks in school buses.
Eastern Iowa school superintendent answers questions, concerns before start of school year

Latest News

Local churches host derecho commemoration to highlight positive outcomes
Local churches host derecho commemoration to highlight positive outcomes
Together We Achieve volunteers posing during food box giveaway.
Together We Achieve holds food box giveaway
Ty'Rell Farmer Operation Quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Ty’Rell Farmer, CANCELLED
Talaya McGee Operation Quickfind
Operation Quickfind: Talaya Starr McGee, CANCELLED